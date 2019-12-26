Safe (SAFE) Price Down 9.9% This Week

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 26th. Safe has a market capitalization of $8.92 million and $86,758.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00005911 BTC on popular exchanges including ZB.COM, CoinEgg and DragonEX. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00061371 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00046650 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00542477 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00229692 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00085309 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001798 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, DragonEX and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.