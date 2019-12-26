Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Safety Insurance Group an industry rank of 170 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $93.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.35. Safety Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $103.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $215.27 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%.

In related news, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $88,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,801. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFT. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

