SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $40.43

Shares of SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.43 and traded as low as $38.95. SAFRAN/ADR shares last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 115,215 shares traded.

SAFRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Nord/LB raised shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised SAFRAN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SAFRAN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get SAFRAN/ADR alerts:

The company has a market cap of $67.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.01.

About SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY)

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for SAFRAN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAFRAN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.