salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director Sells $19,593.35 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.65, for a total transaction of $19,593.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,261.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CRM stock opened at $163.25 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $122.12 and a twelve month high of $167.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $145.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.59, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.68.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 22.6% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 131,934 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $20,018,000 after acquiring an additional 24,354 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in salesforce.com by 10.1% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 102,272 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $15,518,000 after acquiring an additional 9,383 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $756,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 519,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $77,075,000 after purchasing an additional 123,548 shares in the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

