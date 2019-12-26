Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given Buy Rating at Nomura

Nomura reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Nomura currently has a $230.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SRPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $216.00 price objective (up previously from $186.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $197.90.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $134.30 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $158.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.74. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.49 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 169.87% and a negative return on equity of 55.44%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David T. Howton sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $15,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,329,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,583,500. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,232,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $947,017,000 after purchasing an additional 232,752 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,902,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,943,000 after buying an additional 359,160 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,728,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,532,000 after buying an additional 62,039 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,815,000 after buying an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

