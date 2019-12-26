Scotgems (LON:SGEM) Trading Up 1.4%

Scotgems PLC (LON:SGEM)’s stock price was up 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 72 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 71 ($0.93), approximately 44,931 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 25,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.92).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 70.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 80.14.

In other Scotgems news, insider Angus Tulloch purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 76 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £76,000 ($99,973.69).

Scotgems Company Profile (LON:SGEM)

ScotGems plc operates as an investment trust. It invests in a portfolio of equity and equity related securities issued by small cap companies across a range of sectors worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

