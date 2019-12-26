Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €61.50 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.50 ($71.51) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on G24. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.90 ($73.14) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays set a €55.40 ($64.42) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, HSBC set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Scout24 presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €56.98 ($66.26).

G24 opened at €58.65 ($68.20) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €54.93 and a 200-day moving average price of €51.70. Scout24 has a twelve month low of €38.28 ($44.51) and a twelve month high of €59.35 ($69.01). The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56.

About Scout24

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

