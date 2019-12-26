SEA (NYSE:SE) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.50

Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.50 and last traded at $39.39, with a volume of 725592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.12.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average is $33.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $763.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.71 million. SEA had a negative net margin of 86.49% and a negative return on equity of 104.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 214.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sea Ltd will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SEA during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SEA during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile (NYSE:SE)

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

