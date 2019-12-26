SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEASPAN CORP/SH SH will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SEASPAN CORP/SH SH.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $282.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.21 million. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 37.89%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSW. ValuEngine upgraded SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America cut shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 11.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,705,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,545,000 after buying an additional 272,216 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,528,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,996,000 after buying an additional 642,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,374,280 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after buying an additional 104,027 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 26.0% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 962,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after buying an additional 198,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 10.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 944,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after buying an additional 87,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSW stock opened at $14.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.80. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $14.43.

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

