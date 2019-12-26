Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Shares Up 11.2%

Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) shares shot up 11.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.51 and last traded at $1.49, 612,628 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,538,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SEEL shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seelos Therapeutics Inc will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEEL. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $451,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $68,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 412.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 82,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 66,028 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,516,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

About Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

