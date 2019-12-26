ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $327.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.93% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ServiceNow is benefiting from growing adoption of wide range of application-based products by public and big private companies. The company also raised fiscal 2019 outlook on robust pipeline and improvement in bookings. As businesses, government agencies, among others, “cloudify” their infrastructure, ServiceNow platform is well poised to gain adoption. Additionally, the company continues to witness traction from Fortune 500 companies. Further, the company’s expanding global presence, strong partnerships and strategic buyouts are expected to aid financial performance. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, increasing expenses on product development and expanding international presence is likely to limit margin expansion in the near term.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $308.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $342.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cfra upgraded ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $321.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ServiceNow to $286.00 and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.41.

Shares of NOW traded up $2.82 on Thursday, reaching $287.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,435.10, a PEG ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.76. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $158.00 and a 12-month high of $303.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. ServiceNow had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $885.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.50, for a total transaction of $1,417,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,280,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott purchased 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $278.93 per share, with a total value of $1,004,148.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,148. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $23,000,991 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,185,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,071,300,000 after purchasing an additional 446,564 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,489,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,232,673,000 after buying an additional 1,452,900 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 6,404.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $936,008,000 after buying an additional 3,356,585 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,743,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,343,000 after buying an additional 25,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,136,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,971,000 after buying an additional 44,195 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

