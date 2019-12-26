Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SHARP CORPORATION is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic telecommunication devices, electronic machines and components. The Company operates in two business divisions. The Electronics Equipment division offers audio and video/communication products, including liquid crystal color televisions, projectors, digital versatile disc players and recorders, compact disc players and various telephones; electric appliances, as well as information equipment, such as personal computers, digital dictionaries, calculators, liquid crystal color monitors, information displays and copy machines. It also offers software. The Electronic Component division provides large-scale integrated circuits, liquid crystal display modules and other electronic components, such as batteries and parts for satellite broadcasting, among others. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SHCAY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sharp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Sharp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Sharp has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SHCAY stock opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Sharp has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.02.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter. Sharp had a net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 167.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sharp will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corporation manufactures and distributes electronic communication equipment, electronic equipment, electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices, and Advance Display Systems.

