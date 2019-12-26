Shravin Bharti Mittal Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Airtel Africa Limited (LON:AAF) Stock

Airtel Africa Limited (LON:AAF) insider Shravin Bharti Mittal purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £780,000 ($1,026,045.78).

Shravin Bharti Mittal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Shravin Bharti Mittal purchased 12,435,031 shares of Airtel Africa stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £9,948,024.80 ($13,086,062.62).

On Thursday, December 12th, Shravin Bharti Mittal acquired 2,000,000 shares of Airtel Africa stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £1,580,000 ($2,078,400.42).

On Monday, December 9th, Shravin Bharti Mittal acquired 250,000 shares of Airtel Africa stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £195,000 ($256,511.44).

LON AAF opened at GBX 77 ($1.01) on Thursday. Airtel Africa Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 47 ($0.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 82.45 ($1.08). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 74.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Airtel Africa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.36%.

Airtel Africa Company Profile

Airtel Africa Limited provides mobile telecommunication services to customers in Nigeria, East Africa, and rest of Africa. It offers services to approximately 99 million small, medium, and high-usage customers; mobile data services to 30 million customers; and mobile banking services. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

