Silver Mines (ASX:SVL) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Silver Mines Limited (ASX:SVL) rose 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.11 ($0.07) and last traded at A$0.11 ($0.07), approximately 2,159,991 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.10 ($0.07).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.09 million and a PE ratio of -35.00.

Silver Mines Company Profile (ASX:SVL)

Silver Mines Limited primarily engages in the exploration of silver deposits in Australia. The company also explores for polymetallic, copper, gold, lead, zinc, and tin deposits. Its principal property is the Bowdens silver project covering an area of 1,654 square kilometers located in the Central Tablelands Region, New South Wales.

