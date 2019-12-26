SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SilverCrest Metals Inc. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SilverCrest Metals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Shares of SILV opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. SilverCrest Metals has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $6.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SILV. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in SilverCrest Metals by 5.4% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 5,336,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,801,000 after acquiring an additional 272,523 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 459,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 32,053 shares in the last quarter.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

