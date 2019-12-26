Simon Property Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 5,294 put options on the company. This is an increase of 411% compared to the average daily volume of 1,035 put options.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $218.00 price objective on Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,940,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,504,000 after buying an additional 2,298,343 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 115.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,268,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,613 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 95.1% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,617,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,782,000 after acquiring an additional 788,111 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 471.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 725,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,953,000 after acquiring an additional 598,745 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 612.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 670,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,088,000 after acquiring an additional 576,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPG opened at $145.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.01. The company has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $142.40 and a 1 year high of $186.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($1.28). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 66.93% and a net margin of 40.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.25%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

