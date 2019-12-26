Software (ETR:SOW) PT Set at €31.80 by Credit Suisse Group

Software (ETR:SOW) has been given a €31.80 ($36.98) price objective by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €33.50 ($38.95) price target on shares of Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €32.85 ($38.20).

Shares of ETR:SOW opened at €31.41 ($36.52) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 13.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is €30.74 and its 200 day moving average is €27.82. Software has a 52 week low of €22.80 ($26.51) and a 52 week high of €35.22 ($40.95). The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34.

About Software

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

