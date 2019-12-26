Software (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Software (OTCMKTS:STWRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of STWRY stock opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. Software has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67.

About Software

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

