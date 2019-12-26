Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SUNS. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

NASDAQ:SUNS opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. Solar Senior Capital has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $18.29. The company has a market cap of $285.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 million. Solar Senior Capital had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 8.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This is an increase from Solar Senior Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Solar Senior Capital during the second quarter worth $2,984,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Solar Senior Capital by 49.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 68,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 22,790 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Solar Senior Capital during the second quarter valued at about $318,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Solar Senior Capital during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Solar Senior Capital by 38.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. 19.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solar Senior Capital Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

