Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) rose 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.69 and last traded at $4.55, approximately 1,077,022 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 816,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLDB. Evercore ISI began coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solid Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.22. The stock has a market cap of $206.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,328,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after acquiring an additional 130,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 11.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 87,016 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $4,755,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 842.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,199,000 after purchasing an additional 708,853 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 16.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 41,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

