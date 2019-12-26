SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $285.79

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $285.79 and last traded at $285.65, with a volume of 29529 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $285.01.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $280.23 and a 200-day moving average of $270.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8655 per share. This is a boost from SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $10.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.8% in the second quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 31,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 22.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,860,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.2% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

