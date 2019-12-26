SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.99

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.99 and last traded at $41.98, with a volume of 3422 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1605 per share. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 79.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

