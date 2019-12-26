Sphere Trading 4.8% Lower This Week (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Sphere has a total market cap of $761,262.00 and $477.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sphere coin can currently be bought for $0.0610 or 0.00000830 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Sphere has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00062704 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00085549 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000822 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00074989 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,358.10 or 1.00111013 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002125 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Sphere

Sphere (CRYPTO:SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io.

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

