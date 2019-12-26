STACS Market Cap Tops $5.10 Million (STACS)

STACS (CURRENCY:STACS) traded up 22.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 26th. STACS has a market cap of $5.10 million and approximately $2.00 worth of STACS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STACS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GBX Digital Asset Exchange and IDEX. In the last seven days, STACS has traded 29.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013885 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00183153 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.62 or 0.01193182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024890 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00119390 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

STACS Profile

STACS’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,783,358 tokens. STACS’s official website is stacs.io.

STACS Token Trading

STACS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GBX Digital Asset Exchange and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STACS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STACS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STACS using one of the exchanges listed above.

