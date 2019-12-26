Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Getting Critical Press Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) has been trending negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Starbucks earned a news impact score of -2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the coffee company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Starbucks’ ranking:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $88.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $104.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.47.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.51.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $845,610.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,629.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,928 shares of company stock worth $3,582,175. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

