Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) traded down 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $3.73, 28,624 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 191,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MITO shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Stealth BioTherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $9.00 price target on Stealth BioTherapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright lowered Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stealth BioTherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.58. The company has a market capitalization of $141.52 million and a PE ratio of -2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO)

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

