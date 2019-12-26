Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SHOO. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Steven Madden from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.71.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $43.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $44.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.04.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $497.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

In other Steven Madden news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 3,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $144,643.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,652 shares in the company, valued at $496,724.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Amelia Varela sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $3,323,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 231,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,607,205.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,236 shares of company stock worth $5,517,615 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Steven Madden by 1,043.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 749,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,437,000 after purchasing an additional 683,722 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Steven Madden by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,153,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,077,000 after purchasing an additional 443,933 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,004,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Steven Madden by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 293,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,992,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $407,160,000 after buying an additional 248,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

