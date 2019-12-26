Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Superior Gold Inc (CVE:SGI)’s share price shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54, 4,329 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 116,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

SGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pi Financial set a C$0.60 target price on shares of Superior Gold and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

The company has a market cap of $54.31 million and a PE ratio of -3.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.70.

About Superior Gold (CVE:SGI)

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold Mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

