SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.07

SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.07 and last traded at $28.02, with a volume of 14562 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SSREY. BNP Paribas lowered SWISS RE LTD/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded SWISS RE LTD/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SWISS RE LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.62 and a beta of 0.34.

SWISS RE LTD/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSREY)

Swiss Re Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. It underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, cyber, footer, and share price, as well as life and health insurance products.

