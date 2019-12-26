Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts expect Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) to post $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Sykes Enterprises reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sykes Enterprises.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYKE shares. Sidoti cut Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Sykes Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,214,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,808,000 after purchasing an additional 307,980 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,189,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,661,000 after buying an additional 27,689 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 854,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,470,000 after buying an additional 13,176 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sykes Enterprises by 0.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,686,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sykes Enterprises by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 530,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,555,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SYKE traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.63. The company had a trading volume of 812 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,052. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.65. Sykes Enterprises has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $38.24.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

