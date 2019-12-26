Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Trading Up 5.3%

Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) traded up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.40, 762,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 289% from the average session volume of 196,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

SYBX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

Get Synlogic alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 12.70. The company has a market cap of $77.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.14.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 34.49% and a negative net margin of 4,574.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synlogic Inc will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synlogic by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 34,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 29,401 shares in the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synlogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.