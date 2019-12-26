T WINE EST LTD/S (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of T WINE EST LTD/S (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.37 and last traded at $11.64, 43,677 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 24% from the average session volume of 35,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on T WINE EST LTD/S in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89.

About T WINE EST LTD/S (OTCMKTS:TSRYY)

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, and Sterling Vineyards.

