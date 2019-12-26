TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.40

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.40 and last traded at $48.40, with a volume of 26159 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.58.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nomura raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.58.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.28.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.17). TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $936.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 98.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the second quarter valued at $349,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 94.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 18,522 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the second quarter valued at about $529,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

