Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) will report $106.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $104.00 million to $107.21 million. Tecnoglass reported sales of $97.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full year sales of $435.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $434.00 million to $436.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $469.23 million, with estimates ranging from $453.70 million to $475.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $108.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.95 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 20.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGLS. DA Davidson downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 11.9% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 740,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 78,495 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 259.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGLS stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,611. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $376.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

