Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of Territorial Bancorp stock opened at $31.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Territorial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $32.45. The company has a market capitalization of $305.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.20.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 million. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 8.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.32%.

In other news, Director David S. Murakami sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $28,206.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,336.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan S. Kitagawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $59,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $194,336. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $813,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Territorial Bancorp by 7.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Territorial Bancorp by 9.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

