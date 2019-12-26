Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $270.21.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. China Renaissance Securities lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $39,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $2,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,681 shares of company stock valued at $32,976,113 in the last 90 days. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its position in Tesla by 5,000.0% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 52.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA traded up $5.47 on Friday, reaching $430.72. 522,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,590,624. The company has a market cap of $78.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $353.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.73. Tesla has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $425.47.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $2.28. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

