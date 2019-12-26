Tesla’s (TSLA) Hold Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $250.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 41.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.84.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $425.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.34 and a beta of 0.59. Tesla has a 52 week low of $176.99 and a 52 week high of $425.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $741,149.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,966. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,681 shares of company stock valued at $32,976,113. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Tesla by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,526,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $341,210,000 after purchasing an additional 613,525 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 102.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $349,001,000 after buying an additional 733,764 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 45.4% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $229,992,000 after buying an additional 298,142 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 928,974 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $207,588,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.9% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 775,005 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $186,675,000 after buying an additional 82,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

