Texas Mineral Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Director Anthony G. Marchese Acquires 22,500 Shares

Texas Mineral Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Director Anthony G. Marchese bought 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $32,175.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMRC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.36. 747,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,209. Texas Mineral Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38.

Texas Mineral Resources Corp., an exploration stage mining company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Round Top rare earth-uranium-beryllium project covering 950 acres in Hudspeth County, Texas; and prospecting permits covering 9,345 acres adjacent to the Round Top project.

