Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives $59.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TXRH shares. Maxim Group cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1,573.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 129.8% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXRH traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.73. 6,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,965. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.28 and its 200 day moving average is $53.92. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $67.67.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $650.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.49 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

