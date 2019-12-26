The First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI) Trading Up 3.3%

The First Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBSI) shares rose 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.50, approximately 500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1,016% from the average daily volume of 45 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded The First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99.

The First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.68 million during the quarter.

The First Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FBSI)

First Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Stockmens bank that provides various banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southern Missouri, eastern Colorado, and southwestern Nebraska, the United States. The company provides account products, such as checking accounts that include check card checking, personal checking, non-personal checking, NOW, and money market accounts; savings accounts; and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

