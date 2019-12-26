TokenPay 1-Day Volume Tops $66,398.00 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0895 or 0.00001219 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Liquid, Cryptopia and TOPBTC. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 4% higher against the dollar. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $66,398.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00062960 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00085825 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000824 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00074307 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,380.56 or 1.00539906 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002131 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,748,842 coins and its circulating supply is 16,559,296 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay.

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, BiteBTC and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

