Tom Rusin Purchases 13 Shares of Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) Stock

Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) insider Tom Rusin acquired 13 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,273 ($16.75) per share, for a total transaction of £165.49 ($217.69).

On Wednesday, November 20th, Tom Rusin acquired 13 shares of Homeserve stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,243 ($16.35) per share, with a total value of £161.59 ($212.56).

Shares of HSV stock opened at GBX 1,284 ($16.89) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,222.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,175.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39. Homeserve plc has a 52-week low of GBX 847.50 ($11.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,298 ($17.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Homeserve’s payout ratio is 0.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSV shares. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Homeserve from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,090 ($14.34) and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.76) price target (up from GBX 1,250 ($16.44)) on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.73) price target on shares of Homeserve in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.76) price objective on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,342 ($17.65).

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

