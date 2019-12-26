TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TowneBank operates banking offices serving Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Glen Allen, Hampton, James City County, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York County in Virginia, along with Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Moyock, Grandy, Camden County, Southern Shores, Corolla and Nags Head in North Carolina. Towne also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

TOWN stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.23. 716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,966. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $145.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.37 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 21.05%. Equities research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOWN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,915,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,090,000 after purchasing an additional 32,589 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,260,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,378,000 after purchasing an additional 26,477 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 3.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,114,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,394,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 1,745.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,538,000 after purchasing an additional 392,488 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

