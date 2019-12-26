Traders Buy High Volume of AnaptysBio Put Options (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 1,261 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,101% compared to the average daily volume of 105 put options.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ANAB shares. Wedbush downgraded AnaptysBio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AnaptysBio from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $109.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.3% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 27,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 162,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 66,031 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,681,000 after purchasing an additional 242,187 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,173,000 after purchasing an additional 133,481 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ANAB stock opened at $17.22 on Thursday. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $83.10. The company has a market capitalization of $451.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.61.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

