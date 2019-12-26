Traders Buy High Volume of Corteva Put Options (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,873 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 485% compared to the average daily volume of 320 put options.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $28.81 on Thursday. Corteva has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $32.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.61.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th.

In other news, CEO James C. Jr. Collins acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Glenn bought 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $134,569.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 15,975 shares of company stock valued at $414,277.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at $1,803,496,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth $1,728,215,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,884,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,765,000 after buying an additional 1,266,301 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $579,764,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $429,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.