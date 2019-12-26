Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,514 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,597% compared to the typical daily volume of 68 put options.

In related news, EVP Richard D. Broome sold 118,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $1,545,057.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Keith Causey sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,273 shares of company stock worth $1,736,271 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank set a $13.00 price objective on Caesars Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.97.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $13.60 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average is $11.94. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.58 and a beta of 1.41.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.49). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

