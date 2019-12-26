Traders Purchase High Volume of NovaGold Resources Put Options (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 288 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 414% compared to the average daily volume of 56 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 57,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $354,203.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,820.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 64,063 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $460,612.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,880 shares in the company, valued at $926,647.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 511,237 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,691.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,913,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,017,220 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,224,687 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,644,000 after acquiring an additional 226,230 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NovaGold Resources by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,103,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,252,000 after purchasing an additional 724,307 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in NovaGold Resources by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,342,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,751,000 after purchasing an additional 214,750 shares during the period.

NG stock opened at $8.36 on Thursday. NovaGold Resources has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $8.40.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

