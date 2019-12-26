Traders Purchase High Volume of SunCoke Energy Put Options (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 402 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 352% compared to the average volume of 89 put options.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SXC shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

SunCoke Energy stock opened at $6.21 on Thursday. SunCoke Energy has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $11.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $538.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $404.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.05 million. SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

In other news, Director James E. Sweetnam bought 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $26,394.00. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 37.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,181,590 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,053,000 after buying an additional 3,574,590 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,614,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 5,496.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,073 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,450 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 29.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,559,666 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JHL Capital Group LLC lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 146.2% during the second quarter. JHL Capital Group LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,208,000 after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

