TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.60 Million

Equities analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will announce sales of $78.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $78.00 million. TriCo Bancshares posted sales of $76.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year sales of $310.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $306.00 million to $313.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $318.13 million, with estimates ranging from $317.48 million to $319.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.91 million.

TCBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter worth $242,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth $354,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $376,000. 62.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TCBK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.96. 8,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,474. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.43. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $31.53 and a 1-year high of $41.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.71%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

