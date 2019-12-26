TrueFlip (TFL) Price Reaches $0.37 on Exchanges

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One TrueFlip token can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00005070 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded 50.5% higher against the dollar. TrueFlip has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $16,128.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TrueFlip Profile

TrueFlip was first traded on May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

